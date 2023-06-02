SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the final of the FA Cup, as Manchester City take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on the afternoon of Saturday 3 June 2023.

Path to the final

Man City earned their spot in the FA Cup final by eliminating Chelsea (4-0 home), Arsenal (3-1 home), Bristol City (3-0 away), Burnley (6-0 home) and Sheffield United (3-0 neutral). They have racked up 17 goals in five matches, five of which have been scored by Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez (who is two goals short of the tournament’s overall leading scorer, Paul Mullin of Wrexham).

United, meanwhile, defeated Everton, Reading, West Ham United and Fulham (all 3-1 at home) before a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals – the Red Devils ultimately triumphed on penalties to earn their first FA Cup final appearance 2018.

What the teams are saying

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

“They [United] don’t have to be scared, we are neighbours. We are far away. For a funny moment, it’s okay but the reality was just to come here and perform. What I’m impressed at by this club is everyone – hierarchy, backroom staff – is winning titles, winning titles and we are still there. That is what makes me proud the most as a manager.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag:

“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything, more than 100% you can’t do, the fans can rely on that. We want to give that against City, we want to give the fans that. We will do everything to give them the second trophy – everything what I have, everything the team has, the staff have, we will give everything to get it done.”

Key Players

Erling Haaland – The Norwegian has enjoyed a record-breaking season with City and will be determined to make FA Cup history in the light blue. His power, pace and sheer hunger for goals will make him a huge threat to United’s defence.

Bruno Fernandes – United rarely play well if Fernandes is not on his game. The Portuguese has had another exhausting season, but would love to help the Red Devils win a second trophy (adding to the Carabao Cup) and continue their improvement under Erik ten Hag.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, City and United have met in 189 matches across all competitions since 1891, with the Red Devils claiming 78 wins compared to 58 for the Citizens, while 53 games have been drawn.

The teams have clashed twice in the Premier League this season, with City winning their home match at the Etihad Stadium in October 2022 6-3, while United claimed some revenge with a 2-1 triumph at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Battles to watch

Pep Guardiola v Erik ten Hag – Both managers have claimed a win against the other this season, but their clash of tactical wits is about more than going 2-1 up in a personal rivalry… it’s about winning the 142nd edition of the FA Cup!

Riyad Mahrez v Luke Shaw – Mahrez has been brilliant for City in this FA Cup, scoring five goals – including a hat-trick in the semifinal – and United left-back Luke Shaw will have to be at his sharpest in a defensive sense to keep the Algerian under wraps.

Ilkay Gundogan v Casemiro – The energy and movement of Gundogan is one of City’s lesser-known strengths, but you can bet United’s Casemiro will be looking to control the middle of the park and trying to lay the foundation for a Red Devils win.

FA Cup final broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 3 June

16:00: Manchester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football