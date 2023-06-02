Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen who have been projected as the frontrunners in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to meet the council of elders of the NPP, Friday.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

According to him, the esteemed council of elders has commenced series of meetings with the hopeful candidates seeking the party’s nomination.

The council of elders, responsible for providing guidance and counsel, expressed the need to engage in discussions with the candidates to ensure their preparedness for leading the party and the nation.

The meetings, which began on Tuesday, have already witnessed several presidential hopefuls engaging in constructive dialogues with the council.

During the discussions, the council members will carefully examine the candidates and provide valuable advice, particularly with regards to their campaign strategies.

“We have started meeting some candidates, we started with Addai Nimo, then Agyarko, followed by Apraku. On Thursday, we met Akoto and Ken Agyapong to give them the opportunity to present their views and aspirations before the distinguished council members.

“Today, further meetings are scheduled to take place, as we meet Bawumia and Alan as the council intends to gather a comprehensive understanding of each candidate’s intentions,” he added.

Clarifying the purpose of these meetings, Mr Owusu-Agyemang emphasised that it does not serve as the vetting process, as a dedicated committee is assigned to carry out that task.

Instead, the council aims to exclusively focus on assessing the candidates’ leadership qualities and ensuring they possess the necessary attributes to lead both the party and the nation effectively.

He noted, candidates will be probed about their commitment to the traditions of the party, their mandates, and their motivations, seeking to determine what they can offer to the nation, not just the party.

He further stated candidates who have picked their forms but have yet to attend the meetings will be contacted and urged to participate.

These meetings with the Council of Elders, the former MP disclosed, hold immense significance for the aspiring presidential candidates, as they present an opportunity to showcase their leadership capabilities and align their visions with the nation’s needs.

ALSO READ:

NPP presidential race: Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku picks nomination forms

Presidential race: Voters undecided between NPP, NDC – Afrobarometer report

NPP flagbearership election: Fred Oware picks nomination form for Bawumia