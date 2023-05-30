Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially entered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race, as members of his camp on Tuesday picked up a nomination form for him.

This comes after national executives of the party rejected an earlier attempt by members of the ‘Bawumia Fun Club’ to pick the form for him, accompanied by a cheque for the mandated GH¢50,000.

The group had on Friday, May 26, attempted to pick the presidential nomination forms for Dr Bawumia to contest the presidential candidacy of the ruling party, however, the party said it had no authorisation from the campaign team of the vice President to receive the endorsement.

Speaking to JoyNews after picking up the form on Tuesday, however, former Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, Fred Oware, who was accompanied by the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, said they were authorised to do so.

Explaining why the team was not flanked by party supporters, Mr Oware said it “was a private assignment.”

Backing this stance, Mr Awuku added that Dr Bawumia will be ready to communicate with the media after filing the form.

On May 3, 2023, the Vice President declared his intention to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election.

The Vice President told the Majority Caucus in Parliament last Tuesday of his intention to contest the presidential primary slated for November 4, this year.

This disclosure to the Majority Caucus in Parliament was reiterated at an informal meeting with NPP supporters in Hohoe over the weekend.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” Dr Bawumia noted.

The Vice President is in the race with former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai Nimoh.

The rest are a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong; Former Trade Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

The party is expected to elect one of the nine as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Already, six people have picked up forms to contest in the flagbearership race.

Nomination for the presidential primary began on May 26 and is expected to end on June 24, 2023.

The party’s parliamentary primaries are scheduled for February next year.