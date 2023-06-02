Black Princesses head coach, Yusif Basigi, says he is confident his side will emerge as champions in the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

Ghana will face rivals Nigeria in the final of the tournament on Saturday at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 18:30GMT.

The Black Princesses sealed a place in the final after a 3-1 comeback win over Burkina Faso. Nigeria, however, recorded a 3-0 win over Benin.

Ahead of the final, Basigi says the Princesses are determined to make history and is confident of winning the ultimate.

“Ghanaians should have faith in this Black Princesses team. They are coachable and I have been satisfied with their performance,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are playing Nigeria who have experience. They have good players who have played in World Cup but we are going to match them and I am convinced we will lift the trophy.

“The players are highly motivated ahead of the final. GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, spoke to the team before the start of the tournament and what they were told still rings in their minds. I am sure they want to write their names in the history books.

“Getting to the final and winning the trophy is a different thing but we want to win the maiden edition of the tournament. The body language of the players indicates that they are ready for the final against Nigeria,” he added.

