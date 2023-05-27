Ghana’s U20 female side, the Black Princesses have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

The maiden edition of the tournament is being staged in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In the opening match of the tournament a week ago, Ghana defeated their counterpart from Benin 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In the final group game today, Yusif Basigi and his charges locked horns with Ivory Coast in the second Group A match of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

Captain Stella Nyamekye scored in the 21st minute to double the lead for the Princesses.

Her goal was sandwiched by a brace from talented attacker Maafia Nyame as the Ghana U20 Girls national team cruised to a 3-1 win over the Ivory Coast U20 national team at the end of the 90 minutes.

The host 🇬🇭 are through to the Semifinals 👏



🇬🇭Ghana book their place in the 2023 #U20WAFUGirls Semi -finals 🔥#ZONEOUESTB | #KumasiU20WAFUGirls pic.twitter.com/mNUPGtflQg — u20WAFU2023 (@U20wafu2023) May 27, 2023

The victory means the Ghana Black Princesses have qualified for the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.