Black Princesses coach, Yusif Basigi has assured that his team will win gold in the women’s football competition.

Ghana’s U-20 female national team has booked their place in the final of the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Basigi’s side cruised over Senegal with a 3-1 scoreline in the semifinal to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament.

The Princesses will face Nigeria in the grande finale later today at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Basigi expressed confidence in steering the team to win the ultimate.

“We are poised for the game. The players and the technical team are all ready for the game against Nigeria,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

‘We are determined to win gold. It will be a difficult game but I am rest assured and promise the country that we will win gold,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

