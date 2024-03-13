The Black Princesses staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 2-1 victory against Tanzania in an intense showdown on Tuesday evening.

Ghana’s U20 women’s squad clashed with Tanzania’s counterparts in their second group match of the women’s football tournament in the ongoing 13th Olympic Games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Tanzania gained an early advantage, netting a goal through Hasnath Ubamba just 23 minutes into the game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite this setback, the Black Princesses exhibited resilience, remaining composed and focused on the task at hand.

As the first half drew to a close, Tracey Twum’s brilliant strike in injury time levelled the score, injecting renewed energy into Ghana’s side.

The second half saw an electrifying display, with Ghana’s gifted forward Mukarama Abdulai finding the back of the net in the 64th minute, propelling her team into the lead.

Maintaining their defensive prowess and strategic control, the Black Princesses skillfully defended their advantage, sealing a hard-fought 2-1 triumph after 90 minutes.

This victory secures Ghana’s U20 women’s national team a spot in the knockout stage of the football tournament at the 13th African Games, marking a significant achievement for the squad.