Ghana’s national U-20 women’s football team, the Black Princesses, secured their spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup for the seventh consecutive time after a dominant performance against Senegal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

In the second leg of the last round of qualifiers, the Black Princesses triumphed with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Teranga Lionesses, resulting in an impressive 7-1 aggregate win.

Beline Nyarko contributed a brace, while Maafia Nyame, Tracey Twum, and Salamatu Abdulai also found the back of the net, showcasing the team’s strength under the guidance of coach Yusif Basigi.

Having previously secured a 2-0 victory in the first encounter in Dakar a week ago, Ghana entered the fixture with confidence. Despite an early lead by Senegal, with a goal exploiting defensive miscommunication, Maafia Nyame swiftly equalized, setting the stage for a strong comeback.

Beline Nyarko’s header before halftime completed the turnaround, placing Ghana in the lead.

The second half witnessed a dominant performance from Basigi’s squad, with Tracey Twum converting a penalty after Salamatu Abdulai was fouled in the box, extending the lead to 3-1.

Beline Nyarko added her second goal with a brilliant strike, and Salamatu Abdulai sealed the victory.

With a resounding 7-1 aggregate score, the Black Princesses have earned their place in the upcoming World Cup in Colombia.

This marks their seventh consecutive appearance in the tournament since their debut in 2010.

Ghana will join Morocco, Nigeria, and Cameroon as representatives of Africa in the prestigious competition.