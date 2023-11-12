The Black Princesses came from behind to beat Eswatini 6:1 in the 1st leg of the third round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana conceded early in the 5th minute through a defensive blunder which saw the host put the ball beyond Afi Amenyaku.

Beline Nyarko’s cross was shot into the top right corner by Mercy Attobra as Ghana drew parity in the 10th minute.

Beline Nyarko came close to giving the Princesses the lead but the attacker failed to utilize her chance.

Nyarko, however, made no mistake in the 28th minute after beautifully connecting Hellen Alormenu’s delicious.

The Black Princesses continued to dominate possession in midfield and in attack as the teams went into the break with Ghana leading 2-1.

Wasiima Mohammed’s superb strike at the edge of the 18-yard box extended the lead for the Black Princesses in the 49th minute before Success Ameyaa set up Sarah Nyarko for the 4th goal in the 59th minute.

With a few minutes to end proceedings, Mercy Attobra grabbed her brace to end the game 6:1 in favour of the Black Princesses.

Ghana will host Eswatini in the return fixture on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.