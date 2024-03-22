Captain of the Black Princesses, Afi Amenyaku, says they were optimistic about the team’s ability to stage a comeback despite conceding an early goal against Nigeria.

In the final of the women’s competition held at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, Ghana’s U-20 squad rallied from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Super Falconets.

The setback came in the 23rd minute when Nigeria capitalized on an error by Amenyaku to take the lead in the first half.

However, a determined effort in the second half saw Tracey Twum netting the equalizer, pushing the game into extra time, where Abdulai Mukarama sealed the victory, securing the gold medal for the Princesses.

Reflecting on the match, Ghana’s goalkeeper revealed the team’s unwavering belief in their ability to bounce back despite the early setback.

“We were confident in our ability to mount a comeback [after conceding the first goal],” said a smiling Amenyaku in an interview with Joy Sports. “We were not intimidated by the challenge.”

Amenyaku also emphasized the team’s focus on the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Colombia later this year.

“Following this victory, our attention turns to the World Cup in Colombia. We urge all Ghanaians to continue praying and supporting us” she added.

The triumph at the Cape Coast Stadium marks Ghana’s consecutive victories over Nigeria in their recent encounters, including the WAFU B U-20 Cup held in Kumasi last year.