Ghanaian long-distance runner, William Amponsah, won a silver medal in the men’s half marathon race during Friday morning’s events at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

Amponsah, who holds the national record in the 10,000m, completed the race in an impressive time of one hour, five minutes, and thirteen seconds (1:05:13), crossing the finish line at the University of Ghana campus.

His remarkable performance placed him just nine seconds shy of Amare Hailemicael from Eritrea, who secured the gold medal. Isaac Mpofu from Zimbabwe claimed the bronze medal with a time of 1:05:37.

However, Amponsah’s compatriot, Koogo Atia, finished 15th with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 14 seconds (1:12:14).

Prior to his half marathon success, Amponsah also made waves by establishing a new national record in the men’s 10,000m event, despite finishing fifth.

His time of 29:51.99 marked an improvement of 2.79 seconds from his previous record set in 2020, showcasing his enduring commitment to excellence on the track.