Former spokesperson for the National Chapters Committee [NCC] of Hearts of Oak, Nana Yaw Asabre, has expressed his disappointment with the current state of the club, likening it to a skeleton.

Asabre’s comments follow the team’s recent defeat against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat inflicted by the Pride of the North has exacerbated the club’s ongoing struggles.

Hearts of Oak has lost five out of their last six games and currently sits at the 11th position on the league table with 45 points.

In order to maintain their position in the topflight, they must secure a victory in their final game.

Asabre believes that the club’s difficulties stem from their neglect of spiritual matters.

He asserts that Hearts of Oak has now become a mere skeleton without substance.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he emphasized the inseparable connection between the club and its spiritual foundations.

“Hearts of Oak cannot disentangle itself from spiritual matters, and this has greatly contributed to the team’s poor performance,” Asabre stated. “The club has become a lifeless shell, lacking the support it once had. When Samuel Boadu was in charge, the fanbase rallied behind him, but he was suddenly dismissed.”

He further elaborated, “The truth is, since 1911, spiritual matters have been intertwined with the club. You cannot separate them. The fans have withdrawn their support because they feel undervalued by the current management.”

Hearts of Oak will conclude their campaign with an away game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, which will take place at the Golden City Park.

