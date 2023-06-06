In an endearing display of affection, renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his admiration for his wife, Dr Louisa, as she prepared to attend the prestigious Ghana Women Awards.
A video shared on Snapchat captured the couple’s playful interaction, showcasing their love and camaraderie.
Dr Louisa appeared stunning in a captivating deep blue mermaid dress that beautifully accentuated her curves.
Stonebwoy showered his wife with affectionate words, playfully calling her “Sweety darling, darling sweety,” while requesting her to showcase a twerk dance move.
Capturing a joyful moment between the couple, the video reflected their strong bond and shared happiness. She indulged her husband’s enthusiasm by giving a full 360-degree view of her attire and humorously mimicking a soft twerk.
The excitement didn’t end there for her as she attended the Ghana Women Awards ceremony and received well-deserved recognition for her notable contributions and achievements. She was honored with a citation and an award, acknowledging her valuable impact and success.
The event itself celebrated the accomplishments of Ghanaian women across diverse fields, highlighting their significant contributions to society.
