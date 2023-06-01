Accra, June 1, 2023 – Joe Ghartey, former Railways and Development Minister, has officially joined the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) race for the presidential candidacy.

His campaign team obtained the nomination forms on his behalf at the party headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

Ghartey is one of ten aspirants competing for the party’s flagbearership position. Majeed Adam, the spokesperson for his campaign team, expressed confidence in their victory, citing strong grassroots support.

“Our leadership is focused on transformative development, not just a transition. It’s not merely about filling the shoes of Nana Akufo-Addo, but about having a capable leader who can bring prosperity, change the political landscape, and develop the economy for a better Ghana,” stated Adam.

He emphasized Ghartey’s connection with the grassroots, highlighting the presence of delegates from various constituencies who were supporting his candidacy.

Adam dismissed social media noise, emphasizing Ghartey’s genuine grassroots engagement.

Several other notable figures, including Vice President Dr. Mahammud Bawumia, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kojo Kyeremanten, and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, also filed for nominations.

Forms were also picked by former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremanten Agyarko, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, former MP for Asante Mampong Francis Addai Nimoh, leading member and two-time presidential aspirant Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and energy expert Kojo Poku.

The NPP presidential primary is scheduled for November 4, 2023, while the parliamentary primary will occur in February of the following year.

