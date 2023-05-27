The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, May 26, 2023, opened nominations for candidates vying for the flagbearership position.

NPP chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim

The party in a statement on Thursday indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B

Campaign team members of some presidential hopefuls picked up the forms worth GHc 50,000 at the party headquarters in Accra.

Director of Communications in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah

So far, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some four other aspirants have picked up the nomination forms.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku’s team picked up the form on his behalf.

Former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Apraku filed for presidential form

Former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, also picked the nomination form via his team.

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, has also picked up the form.

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyeko, has filed for nomination to contest in the presidential race.

NPP Presidential aspirant, Boakye Agyarko files for nomination

Some four other aspirants like former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyepong, and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey are expected to pick the forms in the coming days.

The presidential primary has been scheduled for November 4, 2023, while the parliamentary primary will take place in February next year.

ALSO READ: