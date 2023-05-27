Recently, Nhyiraba Kojo, a popular musician and businessman who owns NK City Nightclub, was convicted of contempt of court by the Sekondi Commercial High Court.

Following his conviction, it was widely reported that he would serve a 30-day prison sentence unless he could purge himself of the contempt. However, to the surprise of many, he was released after just two weeks.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Nhyiraba Kojo explained the circumstances surrounding his early release.

He stated, “The court made an order for my release after they realized that I had taken their call seriously and resolved the issue of noise pollution.”

Despite considering his time in prison as a blessing for the inmates, he also shared some of the unpleasant experiences he encountered.

Nhyiraba Kojo expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food provided to prisoners, clarifying that it was not the fault of the prison cooks or fellow inmates.

He highlighted the meager government allocation of only GHC1.80p (Ghanaian Cedi) for prisoners, emphasizing its inadequacy.

He revealed, “The soup we were given had no salt, no Maggi, and no pepper. We had no choice but to eat it to survive.” He further described the banku, a traditional Ghanaian dish served with the tasteless soup, as being as hard as a rock, requiring thorough chewing before swallowing.”

These revelations shed light on the challenging conditions faced by prisoners in Ghana and raise questions about the adequacy of resources allocated to their well-being.