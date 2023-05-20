Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to salvage a draw against Aston Villa and keep alive Liverpool’s faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United with one game remaining, meaning their two rivals need just one point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The fact it remains mathematically possible, if perhaps unlikely, is down to the departing Firmino sneaking in at the near post to convert Mohamed Salah’s low cross.

The visitors will be disappointed not to have claimed all three points after an impressive display.

They had a golden opportunity to lead midway through the first half when Ibrahima Konate tripped Ollie Watkins in the box, but the striker sent his penalty wide.

Unai Emery’s men continued to push on and grabbed a deserved first-half goal through Jacob Ramsey’s sweet guided volley at the back post from Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Liverpool – with Klopp watching from the stands as he begins his touchline ban – improved thereafter and thought they had equalised when Cody Gakpo converted following a scramble, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Villa maintain their European aspirations by moving up to seventh after the draw, but missed out on going sixth as a result of the late equaliser.