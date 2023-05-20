Casemiro’s stunning overhead kick edged Manchester United a step closer to a top-four finish as they secured a narrow Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The Red Devils need just one point from their final two games against Chelsea and Fulham to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

In a game lacking in clear-cut opportunities a piece of magic from Casemiro proved the difference at the Vitality Stadium.

The Brazilian midfielder picked up a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Eriksen and turned away from Marcos Senesi to acrobatically hammer home.

Without their top goal scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, who was absent from the squad with illness and missed the opportunity to equal his best tally of 17 goals in a single campaign, United struggled to mount regular goal threats.

But Casemiro’s ninth-minute strike, combined with Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa, were enough to move United one point away from guaranteeing a top-four spot.