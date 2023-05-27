Broadcaster, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has delighted her fans by sharing a video on her verified Instagram page, showcasing her dancing skills at the gym.

The video captured Delay wearing a vibrant green gym ensemble that accentuated her curvaceous figure. Completing her gym look, she donned a cap to cover her natural hair and stylish dark sunglasses.

The video featured Delay gracefully twirling and turning to the tune of “Otilo (Izz Gone)” by Nigerian musicians HotKid and Poco Lee, while holding her smartphone in one hand. Her infectious energy and impressive dance moves garnered admiration from her followers.

Social media users couldn’t help but praise Delay for embracing and flaunting her natural curves in the video. They also applauded her dedication to fitness, expressing their admiration for her choice of gym attire.

ALSO READ: