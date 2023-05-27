Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has been honoured by the Premier League after reaching a century of appearances in the league.

The 33-year-old, who plies his trade with Nottingham Forest, was honoured with a plaque following his achievement.

Andre played West Ham and Swansea City over a combined period of three seasons before joining Nottingham earlier this season from Qatari side, Al Sadd.

With Forest, Dede has made 12 appearances in the 2022-2023 season after making 46 appearances at Swansea and 43 appearances for West Ham respectively.

He has scored 21 goals in the EPL but missed a big chance to add to his tally this season when he squandered a penalty kick attempt against Tottenham.

Ayew made a shock move to Forest on a free transfer after terminating his deal with Al Sadd after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Photo Courtesy: Nottingham Forest

He joins Michael Essien and Daniel Amartey as Ghanaian players with at least 100 appearances in the EPL.

Ayew has spent the majority of his career in the French Ligue 1 playing for the likes of Marseille and FC Lorient.

He will be hoping to make a return to the Black Stars squad for the matchday five games against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.