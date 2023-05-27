Medeama SC came from behind to behind to beat King Faisal 2-1 at Akoon Park at Tarkwa on Friday afternoon.

Nurudeen Abdulai and Joshua Agyemang scored in either half to give their side all the spoils having had an earlier setback in the 10th-minute mark.

The Mauves and Yellows needed a win to keep hold of the top spot while King Faisal went into the game in search of the points to improve their placing in the log.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute through Captain Samuel Kusi who dove into the back of the net a sublime volley after seeing the goalkeeper off his lines.

The lead lasted for only 10 minutes as Nurudeen Abdulai came up with a towering header to nod home the equalizer at the 20th-minute mark.

The game became more concentrated in the middle as both sides kept pushing for a goal but chances were far few as the first half ended 1-1.

Medeama SC looked more determined in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and saw their efforts rewarded in the 67th minute when they increased the tally through Joshua Agyemang.

Medeama SC came from behind to beat @KingFaisalFC 2-1 at the Akoon Park.



The win keeps @MedeamaSC at the top of the betPawa Premier League table with 56 points – 4 points ahead of second placed @Aduana_fc who play @DreamsFootballC on Saturday.#betPawaGPLwk32 | @betPawaGH pic.twitter.com/zYCGxONCzl — 🇬🇭betPawa Premier League (@GhanaLeague) May 26, 2023

Agyemang had the easiest job on the pitch as he cleverly tapped in from close range to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The win keeps Medeama SC at the top of the Premier League table with 56 points, four points ahead of second-placed Aduana FC who play Dreams FC on Saturday.