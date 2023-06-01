Ghana defender, Patric Pfeiffer has joined German Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg after leaving Darmstadt as a free agent.

The 23-year-old signs a four-year deal with the club which will seem his contract come to an end in June 2027.

“I had a great time in Darmstadt, which was crowned by promotion to the Bundesliga,” he told the club website after completing his move.

“It’s often said that you should leave when it’s most beautiful: I’m doing that now and I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my career in Augsburg.

“The talks with those responsible at FCA convinced me that I have the best conditions here with an established Bundesliga club to go down the path together in the Bundesliga,” Pfeiffer added.

Pfeiffer was instrumental in Darmstadt gaining promotion to the German top flight at the end of the 2022/23 Bundesliga 2 season.

He scored four goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances in the league as his side secured automatic promotion.

Pfeiffer, born in Hamburg, is yet to get a Black Stars call-up since the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced he has officially switched nationality to represent Ghana at the senior level in July 2022.