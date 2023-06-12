The final game of the season of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League was played across the eight venues on Sunday afternoon.

Medeama SC at Akoon Park were crowned champions of the season after a 3-0 win over Tamale City.

It is the first time the Yellow and Mavue have annexed the ultimate. They will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

However, Tamale City have been relegated to Division One following the defeat.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa, Aduana FC pipped Bechem United by a lone goal.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park shared spoils with Hearts of Oak after the game ended goalless.

Elsewhere at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko were also held to a goalless game by Dreams FC.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, RTU suffered a 1-0 defeat against relegated King Faisal.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park also shared spoils with Accra Lions after the game ended goalless.

Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, relegated Kotoku Royals suffered a 3-2 defeat against Karela United.

Legon Cities recorded a 3-2 win against FC Samartex at the El-Wak Stadium.

Medeama SC, Aduana FA, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko finished in the top four.

Tamale City, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals have all been relegated to the National Division One League.

Full Results: