Presidential Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has entered the list of sponsors for Oswald’s popular ‘Our Day’.

Oswald’s claim to fame is a “tiny note” he penciled to his mother, detailing how he wants to be served for the enjoyable ‘Our Day’.

In a part of the letter, Oswald vehemently pleaded with his mother not to disappoint him in bringing his favourite iPad to his school.

A list of over 50 sponsors, in the line of nutrition, beverages, toiletries, finance and education, have honored their pledge of distributing products to Oswald and his classmates.

Also, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, via a tweet, said she will immediately send him the latest iPad Pro, fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes.

The former Education Minister was impressed with Oswald’s researching habit, as she describes him as a fascinating and intelligent boy.

She also hinted at plans to visit the pupils of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence very soon.