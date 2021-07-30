Like a flash, the life of a nine-year-old boy, Oswald is looking very bright, after his well-detailed ‘Our Day’ petition to his mother went viral.

Despite being a primary three pupil, Oswald was certain on the things he needed to make his day a memorable one; of course, including food and drinks, not just for himself, but for his favourite teacher, Mrs Appiah.

Among the many things he needed, his iPad was the centre of attention, as he devised an emotional blackmail plan to achieve his desire – all listed in his ‘Our Day’ note to his ‘forgetful’ mother.

After the note went viral, having been shared by a colleague of Oswlads’s mother, notable brands have interlocked hands to give Oswald a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

After Joy News expressed delight to televise the special ‘Our Day’ edible brands including Perk Biscuit, Doughman Foods, Smoochies Bakes, Pinkberry Ghana, Pizza Inn, Dominos Ghana, Myst Water, Bel Beverages, KFC Ghana, Frytol Oil, Dolait Ghana, Blue Band, FanIce and Dano Milk have stormed the Christ Ambassador School at Sakaman, Dansoman to distribute some products.

The celebration would not be complete without stains in his outfit, and for that, toiletries companies; Omo Ghana, Geisha, Lifebuoy and Pepsodent have stepped in.

To ensure that Oswald’s ‘Our Day’ goes beyond a day, into the future, Financial establishments, not limited to Databank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank and Prudential Bank have pledged to open accounts for him, with at least GHS1,000 as start-up capital.

For schools which cannot assure him of sponsorship, they have pledged to open their doors for tour, for Oswald and his entire class.

Ashesi University, eCampus, Devdex Software LLC have made the list. Nike has also presented sneakers to the lad.

Companies have also reached out to Oswlad’s family, offering to pay for his school fees and books for the next academic year.

Other entreprenuers have also pledged items including laptops and bags of rice among others.