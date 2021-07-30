Maxwell Konadu, a former Asante Kotoko head coach, believes disunity cost the club’s chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors, after showing an early ambition of winning the title, lost the race to their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak and finished in the 2nd position with 57 points.

And Konadu, who is now the head coach of Legon Cities, believes disunity among the playing body, board and management cost them the title.

“Lack of unity cost Asante Kotoko the Premier League title,” he told Nhyira FM.

“There was no unity among the players, technical team and all those who matter at the club,” he added.

Meanwhile, the woes of the club were deepened when they failed to defend the MTN FA Cup title.

Kotoko exited at the quarterfinal of the competition, losing to Berekum Chelsea on penalty shootout at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Mariano Barreto, who is the head coach of the club, is set to be shown the exit after ending the season trophyless.

Maxwell Konadu was sacked as the head coach of the club by the Nana Yaw Amonsah led management after losing to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in the just-ended season.