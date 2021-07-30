Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has revealed that everybody at the club came on board in their fight to survive relegation.

The Royals endured a torrid campaign in the just-ended campaign.

After four matches played, the club announced Bashir Hayford as the head coach of the club, replacing Goran Barjaktarevic.

However, the veteran gaffer failed to stabilise the club in the second half of the season.

The management of the club settled on Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach with three matches to end the campaign to fight to maintain their Premier League status.

READ ALSO

According to him, the playing body, the drivers and the cooks all came on board to fight to maintain their status in the Premier League.

“Everybody at Legon Cities was involved in our relegation survival battle including even our cooks and drivers,” Konadu told Nhyira FM.

He also revealed that he has signed a three-year deal with the club.

According to him, he has been given a mandate to steer the club to make it to the top eight and fight for the top four the following season.

“I signed a three-year contract and my target for next season is to be in the top eight and move into the top four the following season,” he revealed.

Legon Cities finished in the 11th position with 42 points.