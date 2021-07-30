Rapper Sarkodie has hijacked trends on social media and various music streaming services after he dropped his ‘No Pressure’ album on Friday, July 30.
Few hours after his sixth studio album got released some celebrities such as Stonebwoy, Strongman, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Medikal and other celebrities have taken to social media to react.
Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s tweet comes as a surprise to many due to the brawl he had with Sarkodie last year, 2020.
But Sarkodie has also retweeted Stonebwoy’s tweet to signify peace between them.
Check out the list of some celebrities who have since taken to their platforms to announce Sarkodie’s album below:
