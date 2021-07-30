Rapper Sarkodie has hijacked trends on social media and various music streaming services after he dropped his ‘No Pressure’ album on Friday, July 30.

Few hours after his sixth studio album got released some celebrities such as Stonebwoy, Strongman, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Medikal and other celebrities have taken to social media to react.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s tweet comes as a surprise to many due to the brawl he had with Sarkodie last year, 2020.

But Sarkodie has also retweeted Stonebwoy’s tweet to signify peace between them.

Check out the list of some celebrities who have since taken to their platforms to announce Sarkodie’s album below:

Finally #NoPressureAlbum by 👑 Sark is out Fam

You know what to expect already 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👊👊👊

Get it here https://t.co/niNOos3gwc — 10 AM (@StrongmanBurner) July 30, 2021

Can’t wait to hear my 2 superstars on the #NoPressureAlbum @sarkodie and @AmgMedikal 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Am scared mpo 😂 pic.twitter.com/6TIqgy2Njk — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 29, 2021

Jaara be some adult music 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) July 30, 2021

Thank you. Shout out to King Sark for giving me a platform to talk my shit. We need to shoot a crazy video for that joint cause it's African Hip Hop Royalty. #NoPressureAlbum #NoPressure https://t.co/ptBqQ1XyyX — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2021

MY BROTHER @sarkodie ALBUM IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE. CATCH ME ON THERE TOO👑💥💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/MWyvfqtPJO — GIGGS (@officialgiggs) July 29, 2021

@sarkodie put me on once again….



MEDASE OBIDI🙏🏿🐐🇬🇭



Track 15 : None living thing

Had fun creating this one with u in Accra…

Link up soon my breda



NLT Out now!🌴 pic.twitter.com/z6l6YZP1pl — oxy 🐐 (@oxladeofficial) July 30, 2021

On lance l’écoute du tout nouvel album de Sarkodie, qui est ENFIN sorti lol #NoPressureAlbum #AfricanHipHop #Ghana pic.twitter.com/8e8q0I33rq — Mrs Paola A. (@PaolaAudrey) July 30, 2021

Congrats @sarkodie #NoPressure album is a great piece of art. Well put curated. Mary was my album of all time from you, But #NoPressure may just displaced that. It’s simply a good one. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) July 30, 2021

It is a great honour to be featured on the “No Pressure Album” by the Big Lion @sarkodie OUT NOW!

Find me on the track titled “DON’T CRY”

Prod. by the NUMBA ONE @MOGBeatz

Love and light to everyone supporting and embracing my sound.#NoPressure Out Now on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/wt5cFMSF0v — Benerl (@benerlofficial) July 30, 2021

Living up to expectation: @Sarkodie's #NoPressureAlbum is a masterpiece! I'm well in to Track 15 featuring Pastor @MOGmusic_ on 'I'll Be There' where hip hop gives way to church gospel. Obidi, the wait was worth it Menua!! — Akwasi Sarpong (@akwasisarpong) July 30, 2021