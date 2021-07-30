Rapper Sarkodie was not having any disrespect from his fan, as he gives him a piece of his mind.

Ahead of the release of the much anticipated ‘No Pressure’ album, American rapper, Wale, who was featured, took to social media to promote the tracklist.

However, some keyboard warriors went to Wale’s comments section to troll him with one fan going to the extreme of saying Sarkodie gave him a career.

Sarkodie found the fan’s action degrading and inappropriate, especially as Wale stands as a BET award winner who has gained prominence since 2006.

Wale, who was triggered by the trolls, replied a few of them until they came to the attention of Sarkodie.

The ‘rappaholic’, in his reply to the fan’s tweet, said it wasn’t surprising there is always one of his fans who will want to play dumb.

Find Sarkodie’s reply below: