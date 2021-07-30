Three weeks after she announced hiatus from social media, actress Efia Odo is back with a loud bang.

The announcement came after she broke down in tears while addressing the issue of brutality meted out to her colleagues.

After a total break from social media to rejuvenate, Miss Odo has announced her presence with some raunchy photos.

The socialite went off, for the safety of her mental health, after pressure mounted on her, being one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign.

She posted some photos of her night out with friends, while she was donning a revealing short dress.

She completed the look with a bright red wig and hat, as well as a G-string undergarment that was visible from the side.

In another photo, she was seen in the arms of a yet-to-be-identified friend, as they stare deeply into their souls, as though they were about to lock lips.

“If you don’t like it you don’t watch but you like it so you watch it,” she captioned the photos.

Photos below: