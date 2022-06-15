Celebrated artiste Joe Mettle has lamented the neglect of gospel musicians with respect to sponsorship and other investments.

The artiste said he was currently feeling the heat as all his efforts to bring investors to his side are proving futile.

Joe Mettle recounted how investors who had assured him of their help during his last concert backed out at the last minute, for whatsoever reasons.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Tuesday, he believes the reason for the unfortunate setback is managerial focus on the part of the investors, which may not have aligned well his brand.

He also touted business uncertainties and the economic setbacks COVID has caused as one of the reasons some investors hold back from gospel musicians but are eager to sponsor secular artistes.

He, however, believes his genre as a gospel artiste should not limit his chances of receiving ambassadorial deals, as he has a high following on social media.

“In terms of what companies want, maybe brand association or value, we have the numbers for it but they aren’t coming. Companies belong to people and they make the decision based on what they want but I think it’s unfair,” he said.

In his stance, he is not ready to push too much so as not to look desperate before investors.

