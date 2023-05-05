Popular Asempa FM sports presenter, Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho, has stunned Ghanaians with an interesting revelation about his name.

The voice behind the biggest morning sports show in Ghana, The Ultimate Sports has told his life story and events that led him to adopt the name Moshosho.

Born Benedict Kwadwo Mensah, Moshosho, a nickname has turned out to be a more popular name of his and is now a household name.

Gracing the set of Adom TV M’ashyase3, the presenter revealed he earned the name during his secondary school days.

As a student of New Juaben SHS in Koforidua of the Eastern Region, all students had nicknames but he happened to be among the few who didn’t have one.

This, he disclosed, did not sit well with a friend and dorm mate, Richard Mensah who decided to confer the name on him.

“We were in House 2 room 3 which was popularly known as a police station. In the third term of form 1, Richard announced the name one day with inspiration from King Moshosho of Lesotho.

“It wasn’t a name I was happy with but one thing I realised was that, in secondary school, the name you don’t like was what people would rather call you. So I just had to accept it in good faith and [I] have maintained it till now,” he recounted to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Moshosho added that the name was not used just in school but people who also knew him outside school started to call him by it.

