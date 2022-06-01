Actor Majid Michel has reiterated he was not born into a rich family.



According to him, he was the last born among 10 children who all grew up in one big house.

But at a point, seven of his siblings left Ghana, leaving three including himself.



“I grew up in Tesano and attended St Theresa’s School then to Mfantsipim. I was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Lebanese father who also spent most of his time in Ghana. My dad is a white man but was born in 1930 at Dichemso in Kumasi and he actually speaks much better Twi than I do,” he recounted.



He disclosed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe as he takes fans and followers down memory lane on how his acting career started.



“I believe I knew I wanted to go into filmmaking while growing up because my dad used to take us to the cinemas a lot and that was how I developed the love for film but needed to master the craft and stand out,” he said.



Fast forward, he gained training through two film schools and despite his confidence and energy level, he was denied roles at several auditions.



That, however, did not cause him to give up on his dreams but forged on until his first appearance in Things we do for love series.



He has subsequently starred in numerous movies both in Nigeria and Ghana, stating he has over 80 films.