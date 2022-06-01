The Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the suspension of its Deputy Youth Organiser, Jaaga Abraham.

The decision, according to the party, follows a constituency executive meeting held on 30th May 2022.

A statement, signed by the constituency Secretary, M. Shiraz-Deen, indicated the action was necessitated by certain conduct of Mr Abraham.

This, he noted, is deemed as anti-party and capable of bringing the envious name and image of the party in the constituency into disrepute.

“By this letter, you are advised to stop parading yourself as the said party officer until further notice and any party member who deals with you as a Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser for Bole/Bamboi Constituency does so at his or her own risk,” the statement cautioned.

Below is the full statement: