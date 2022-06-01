The Ejisu District Court on Tuesday remanded the driver who crashed three siblings to death at Ejisu-Besease in the Ashanti Region on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Justice Adjoyi, who was behind the steering wheel of the Honda CR-V car with registration number AS 2221-22, has been charged with dangerous driving, contrary to provisions in the Road Traffic Act, ACT 683.

Police say the conduct of the accused is contrary to Section 1 (1) C of the Road Traffic Act, Act 683 of 2004 as amended by section 1(1) C of the Road Traffic Act 761 of 2008.

Police say Adjoyi at about 8:40 am on Sunday whilst driving in the Konongo-Ejisu direction made an unsafe overtaking without caution.

This resulted in the vehicle veering off the road and hitting the siblings who were standing on the shoulders of the road.

Whist Hamidu Mohammed, aged 62 and Masawudu Nalko, aged 40, died shortly after arriving at the Ejisu Government Hospital, 50-year-old Abdul Rahman Mohammed, who sustained severe injuries and was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment died the following morning.

Justice Adjoyi (with paper covering face) being escorted by police after court hearing

Police prosecutors pleaded with the court to remand the accused to enable police complete investigations.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Jessie Ashangmor told the court presided over by His Worship Francis Asakyea Ana-am, that the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department has launched investigations into the case.

She pleaded with the court to remand the accused to enable police complete investigations.

The court remanded the accused to reappear on June 7, 2022.

Adjoyi, whose plea was not taken, remained calm throughout the hearing as court officials interprete proceedings in the local dialect to him.

ALSO READ: