All three siblings, who were crashed to death by a speeding car at Ejisu-Besease in the Ashanti region, have been laid to rest.

Hamidu Mohammed, Masawudu Nalko and Abdul Rahman Mohammed were killed on the edge of the road by the driver of a vehicle who police say undertook unsafe overtaking.

There are, however, calls for the Ghana Highway Authority to construct speed bumps on the stretch where the accident occurred.

Residents say the Anita Hotel-Besease Zongo stretch has become a death trap with as many as four pedestrian knockdowns recorded within a year.

A community is in mourning following the killing of three men whose death has shocked the people.

Hamidu Mohammed, aged 62 and Masawudu Nalko, 40 years, died shortly after arriving at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Police say the driver of the Honda CR-V car, Justice Adjoyi, who is in police custody lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the victims after making an unsafe overtaking.

News of the death of a third victim, 40-year-old Abdul Rahman Mohammed, who was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with severe injuries swept through the community like wildfire.

As the victims are laid to rest, residents want a speed rump constructed to save lives.

According to them, at least four pedestrians have been killed in the last one year.

Meanwhile, suspect driver Justice Adjoyi has been charged with dangerous driving contrary to Section 1(1) C of Road Traffic Act.