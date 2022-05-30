Police at Banda Nkwanta in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have arrested and detained two suspects, including a female while two others, both males are currently on the run.

The Police say the two suspects, Issah Bari 34 years and Amina Osman, 25, were cited by the area Community Volunteers in an unlawful gathering in front of local Guest House (Good Boss Guest House) in the Banda Nkwanta Community on Sunday, May 29th, 2022 in between the hours of 9 and 10pm allegedly planning to commit crime and were arrested and handed over to the Police.

The two are in police custody at Banda Nkwanta assisting Police with investigations while a search is being mounted to hunt down their accomplices who are still on the run.

A source at the police station tells JoyNews a thorough search was conducted on them (suspects) and the following items were retrieved from them.

A locally manufactured pistol, a dog chain, a long cutlass, three live cartridges and a knife. The rest are , two packets of gold seal cigarette, two caps, three smart phones, five key pad mobile phones, one light jacket, two shirts and an unspecified amount of money among others in their two separate bags.

According to the source, “all the four suspects are of Fulani extractions and they are disturbing.”

The activities of some of these herdsmen are just criminalising the majority who one way or other are innocent.

The arrest brings the number of crime related arrests in the Savannah Region to five.

Two in the murder of late lawyer Richard Badombia who was shot and killed on the Bole Bamboi highway and those in the Banda Nkwanta Community.