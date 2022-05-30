A 32-year-old married Man, Kofi Kwakye, popularly called “Tompoo” has allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old friend, Dominic Kwame Ofori, also popularly called “Koliko” to death for allegedly having an affair with his ‘sidechick’.



According to reports, the two ‘weed’ smokers got engaged in a heated argument on Sunday evening around 5:30 pm at Akyem Achiase in the Achiase district of Eastern Region at a “weed base” which resulted in the killing of one.



A resident, John Bamfo Amoah alias JB who got to the scene immediately after the incident told the media that both friends had already engaged in a fight at galamsey site some time ago over the claim that the other was dating his girlfriend.

Upon meeting again at the “weed base” on Sunday, the two started the fight again where the suspect stabbed his victim many times with a kitchen knife.



He revealed that “Tompoo,” the alleged killer was already having the kitchen knife on him and immediately the fight began, he pulled it out and stabbed his friend “Koliko” and ran away after realizing that he was dead.



Unfortunately, the wife of the suspect has been arrested by the Achiase Police after they had information that she was meeting her husband to give him his bag to run away.



A lady who did not want her name to be mentioned in the media also spoke passionately to the media, expressing much worry over how ‘weed’ smokers had taken over the community and causing serious crimes while the police looked on.