Veteran gospel musician, Mark Anim Yirenkyi, has shared his grass-to-grace story, recounting his days as a houseboy in several homes in Accra.

Though not the life planned and expected, Mark Anim said it was a necessary thing for him to do.

“If you are going somewhere and you are not there yet, don’t assume you are nowhere look around and see what is available at the point you have reached and use it to your advantage,” he said.

Born at Tinkong of the Eastern region, he lived most part of his life in the area.

Narrating his journey on Adom TV M’ashyase3 show, the legend revealed his journey began in 1988 after his late cousin, Sister Ama informed him about a couple’s search for a houseboy.

“I came to stay in Dansoman Kakaribobe park where I served diligently but within a short time, the couple had an issue and I had to leave the house leading me to Dansoman Agege where I worked with a woman who had a shop at Kaneshie.

“There was a theft at the shop one day and the woman blamed me because she said she expected me to have been in charge of affairs and prevented such an incident. So I was asked to leave,” he narrated to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

That he said, however, did not stop his quest to strive for success and therefore went to continue at Labone.

“I still had plans of going to school so after some time as a houseboy at Labone, I informed my bosses I want to go back to school so I returned home but when I did, my brother who was supposed to help me had difficulties and couldn’t cater for my needs as expected,” he said.

On the back of this, he had to come back to Accra to hustle through life alone through which he managed to learn Terrazzo works around Mallam.