Renowned media personality turned Reverend Minister, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has disclosed her call to do God’s work did not start recently.

According to her, it was a gift she was born with but had been ignoring all these years.

As a result of her disobedience, God found a way to stop her dreams of becoming a lawyer to defend, educate and support the vulnerable.

Despite her determination, she could no longer pursue the dream when she got to level 300.

Narrating her journey on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Maame Yeboah revealed she suffered a severe headache which kept reoccurring for a year.

The leader and founder of the Asuboi-based Prayer City in the Eastern Region disclosed the pain did not go away despite the numerous hospitals and churches she visited not until she quit law school.

“I had all my elementary school education in Accra. I completed St Mary’s and went to Pentecost University then Central for my law studies but God made me stop in level 300,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Maame Yeboah stated she is convinced the time has come for her to yield to the call of God and from the manifestation of God’s power in her life for the past two years, she believes she will touch lives and save humanity through her new path.

