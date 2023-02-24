American rapper and actor, Rotimi and his Ghanaian counterpart Kuami Eugene received a rousing welcome from fans when they rode through the streets of Kokomlemle in Accra on Thursday.

The duo met up after Rotimi arrived in Ghana earlier today. His arrival follows the release of their much-anticipated collaboration ‘Cryptocurrency’.

Many fans, some on foot and others on motorcycles, surrounded Kuami Eugene and Rotimi’s vehicles when they were spotted at Kokomlemle, in front of Joy FM.

“Rockstar, Rockstar, Rotimi,” the excited fans shouted. Kuami Eugene later sprayed some money on them.

Meanwhile, their collaboration comes nearly two weeks after Rotimi expressed interest in working with Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene.

The request comes after Kuami Eugene posted a video of himself on Instagram dancing to his unreleased song.

“Should I drop this next? #cryptocurrency,” the Lynx Entertainment signee had captioned his post.

Upon seeing the post, Rotimi took to the comment section to applaud Kuami Eugene. His comment included some fire emojis showing how much he loved the song.

“Bro this is mad. Send me this with an open verse!!! ASAP!!!” the American singer wrote.

The song was released at midnight, Thursday. The two artistes are expected to shoot a video for the song, according to sources.

