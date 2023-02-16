Ghanaian journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo, has revealed she has pulled the brakes on her attempts to get pregnant and give birth again.

This, according to her, comes on the back of six failed In Vitro Fertilisation (IVFs) which she thought could bring her some relief.

Nana Yaa in an interview in 2020 revealed she lost her womb at Ridge Hospital during a major surgery while pregnant with her second kid, a situation that was difficult for her to come to terms with.

Speaking on the way forward, the journalist on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 said she was still hopeful she could nurture a baby again due to the several options available.

Despite her determination, Nana Yaa sadly revealed she has been unsuccessful.

“I tried other means to get pregnant and I have tried IVF about six times. Four was successful but the pregnancy was aborted at a point so I am on break now. Aside from the cost, the health complication is a lot so I have relaxed now. It is the person involved or the eggs you use,” she opened up to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

The tough-spoken journalist indicated she has for some time now also considered adoption but has not had the courage to go execute it.

“I have spoken to the head of social welfare about three times but I haven’t had the courage to proceed. I went to an orphanage for a donation and have even met two girls but I’m working on something currently and that will determine the next step,” she said.