Becoming the host of the most authoritative and comprehensive afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen, on Asempa FM was a very big responsibility.

These were the words of Philip Osei Bonsu, widely known as OB, as he shares his journey with The Multimedia Group Limited.

To him, the duty came with a big responsibility to either maintain or build on the foundation that had been laid by his predecessors.

“The likes of uncle Ken, Bobbie, and KABA had already handled the show and they raised the brand to a certain level which needed to be maintained,” he said.

Speaking to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, OB disclosed talks about his appointment started while he was studying at San Diego University as a Mandela Washington Fellow.

He narrated it was after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum, sighted his public speaking video on youth unemployment in Africa.

The news of the job offer may have come with mixed feelings for him since he was at the time the Head of Public Relations for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region.

He was also a host of Skyy Power FM’s Jolly Breakfast Show and weekend news analysis programme, News Review.

“Multimedia reached out to their affiliate station whose manager got in touch with me to inform me. He had faith in me I could do the job but we dragged on the conversation for a long time. Fortunately or unfortunately, KABA, passed in 2017 so I decided to make the move in 2018,” he narrated.

With his experience both as a broadcaster and a corporate communicator, in the last five years after taking over the show, Ekosii Sen has won three awards.

The show was adjudged the radio show of the year at CIMG in 2019 and 2021, which is a big feat in the history of the CIMG awards

Also, it won the 2020 GJA radio show of the year.

Two years after his work with the Kokomlemle-based media giant, he was appointed the Programmes Manager for Asempa FM.

The 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow is a Tullow Scholar who holds an MSc in Corporate Communication and Public Affairs from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Ekosii sen is Ghana’s leading local language political talk show programme on Asempa FM and airs from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm every weekday.