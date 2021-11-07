Asempa FM’s late afternoon radio talk show, Ekosiisen, has won the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Radio Programme of the Year 2020.

This is the second time in three years that the socio-economic-political talk show has won the prestigious award.

The 32nd Awards since its inception focused on repositioning Ghana to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement for economic development.

At the 25th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards held in October 2020, Ekosiisen also won the ‘Political Programme of the Year’.

Osei Bonsu (OB), the show host who doubles as the Programmes Manager of Asempa FM, paid glowing tribute to his production team.

“This is incredible. It means a lot to me and I am extremely proud. This is grace at work”, he said.



He, however, acknowledged that the feat could not have been achieved without the amazing effort put in by producers of the show led by Dominic Kissi Yeboah.

He also paid glowing tribute to all his predecessors who worked tirelessly to build the show into the huge brand it has become today.

Winning the award in his view only means that a lot more needs to be done —“We were here in 2019 and we’re back here in 2021.

“This places onerous responsibility on us. We have to continue raising the bar. Our listeners expect a lot from us and we can’t disappoint them.”

The National Marketing Performance Awards, which is the 32nd in the series, is an annual event organised by the CIMG to honour individuals and organisations for their marketing excellence and innovation.

The Multimedia Group won two other special awards — the CIMG President Special Award to Adom Brands and Joy Brands.