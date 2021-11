Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey has been nominated for the second consecutive time for the prestigious Cocoa Awards.

His entry “Robbing the Poor” was among 78 entries shortlisted for recognition out of the total of 111 entries filed.

GTV’s Akua Oforiwa Darko and Business & Financial Times’ Edward Adjei Frimpong, were also nominated for the category.

The ultimate winners will be honoured in 30 competitive award categories including Internal Marketing, Cocoa Financing, Processing, Value Addition, Innovation, Journalism and Sustainability.

Three distinguished personalities will also be accorded special recognition for their contribution to the cocoa sector.

The third annual Ghana Cocoa Awards Dinner is being organised under the auspices of the industry regulator, Ghana Cocoa Board, and takes place on November 12, 2021, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

READ ON:

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board is the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker.

The event is set to mark Ghana’s biggest ever cocoa harvest in 142 years on the theme “Celebrating Ghana’s Historic Cocoa Production Milestone – A Golden Opportunity for the Local Value Addition Agenda.”

Ghana Cocoa Awards Dinner is an independent industry initiative that engenders networking while celebrating excellence.



3RD GHANA COCOA AWARDS NOMINEES



ARTISANAL CHOCOLATIER OF THE YEAR

ADANSI SWEET COMPANY LIMITED

DECOKRAFT LIMITED

BEVERAGE OF THE YEAR

GOLDEN POD CHOCOLATE DRINK

BRAND OF THE YEAR

AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD

ECO INDEX AGRO SOLUTIONS

FAIRAFRIC CHOCOLATE

NICHE CHOCOLATE

YARA GHANA

BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

DANQUAH ADDO-YOBO (YARA GHANA)

ERNEST AKWASI APPIAH (AMG)

MICHAEL MARMON-HALM (FAIRAFRIC)

MUHAMMADU MUZZAMMIL (ECOM GHANA)

NICHOLAS KUMAH (ELIHO GHANA)

YAW WIREKO KYEI (CHOCOMAC)

YAYRATOR GLOVER (YAYRA GLOVER LTD)

CHANGE AGENT OF THE YEAR

CHILD RIGHTS INTERNATIONAL

FAIRTRADE AFRICA

CHOCOLATE BRAND OF THE YEAR (ARTISANAL)

ADANSI SWEET LIMITED

DECOKRAFT LIMITED

MANSA GOLD

CHOCOLATE BRAND OF THE YEAR (CONVENTIONAL)

FAIRAFRIC CHOCOLATE

NICHE CHOCOLATE

COCOA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

EDMUND AGYAPONG POKU

MUHAMMADU MUZZAMMIL (ECOM GHANA)

COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AGRICULTURAL MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD

CHOCOMAC GHANA LTD

ECOM GHANA

ELIHO GHANA LIMITED

NICHE COCOA INDUSTRY LTD

YAYRA GLOVER

CONSUMPTION PROMOTION AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR EDWARD AMPORFUL

DELA KUEKEY AUSTINE

CONSUMPTION PROMOTION CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

DELFI VENTURES

GOLDEN POD COCOA

EMERGING PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

KOA IMPACT GHANA LIMITED

WEST AFRICAN MILLS CO. LTD (WAMCO)

PLOT GHANA LTD



ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

OHENEBA OFORI BOATENG (ECO INDEX AGRO SOLUTIONS)

FARMER COOPERATIVE OF THE YEAR

ASUNAFO COOPERATIVE FARMERS UNION

BIA WEST COOPERATIVE COCOA FARMERS

KOKOO PA COOPERATIVE

SEFWI BEKWAI YOUTH COCOA COOPERATIVE

WEST AKYEM COOPERATIVE COCOA FARMERS