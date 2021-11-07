The Health Ministry has announced it will from November 10, 2021, begin the recruitment of private and public trained nurses who graduated from training institutions in 2019.

The Ministry says degree and diploma nurses and midwives from both private and public health institutions as well as certificate nurses from only public institutions qualify to apply to be employed.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Chief Director, Kwabena Oku-Afari.

The statement advised applicants must be permanently registered members of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

Qualified applicants are required to formally apply to the Ministry of Health via its online application portal and follow the prompts to choose their preferred agency under the Ministry.

The deadline for the submission of the applications is Friday, November 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ministry further cautioned applicants to be wary of fraudsters, adding that the entire process of application is cost-free.

“The public is kindly informed that the Ministry of Health does not charge money for recruitment and postings. Therefore, all applicants are advised not to make any payment for this recruitment and whoever pays, does so at their own risk.

“Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry,” the statement directed.