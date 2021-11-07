Former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor, Kojo Bonsu on Saturday, spent time feasting with children at the Osu orphanage.

The joyful moment was to commemorate his birthday as he turns a year older today, November 7, 2021.



He explained he spends time thrice every year with the children, adding he deemed it a responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the kids.



The celebrant, who is also a former Managing Director of Ghana Oil (Goil), shared words of encouragement with the children.



Describing himself as a big orphan, he disclosed his father passed while he was age five and his mum at 18.



However, he noted it did not deter him from pushing hard to make it in life.



Thus, he was optimistic although the children were orphans today, they were special children who possessed endless potential needed for the development of Ghana in the future.



To him, some future leaders of the country would emerge from the orphanage in the near future.



During the visit, he donated several food items, assorted drinks, toiletries, and stationery to help in the upkeep of the orphanage.



The National Democratic Congress flagbearer hopeful personally shared hot meals and ate.



The handlers and managers at the facility, who were overwhelmed, expressed appreciation to Mr Bonsu for his kind gesture.

The day was climaxed with a dancing competition among the children with the winner duly honoured.