Adom FM/Adom TV’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu, has been adjudged the Journalist of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMAEA).

The award was in recognition of his positive contributions towards good governance, reportage to deepen Ghana’s parliamentary democracy, and oversight in a COVID-19 era.

The awards ceremony took place at Golden Tulip Accra over the weekend.

The 2021 edition of the awards, themed: ‘Re-awakening the Giant; Maximising Ghana’s Investment Potentials’ is aimed at creating a platform for a national conversation on inspiring, and re-igniting the passion for business excellence among young Ghanaian media practitioners and business minds.

The GMAEA is a registered awards ceremony established to honour and celebrate young enterprising individuals and corporate bodies.

The GMAEA is exclusively produced by Dolphin House Productions.

The award is divided into two categories, media and entrepreneurship awards.