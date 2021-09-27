Adom FM/Adom TV’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu, has been nominated for this year’s Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMEA).

He was nominated due to his positive contributions towards good governance, reportage to deepen Ghana’s parliamentary democracy, and oversight in a COVID-19 era.

The awards ceremony will take place at Golden Tulip Accra on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The 2021 edition of the awards, themed: ‘Re-awakening the Giant; Maximising Ghana’s Investment Potentials’ is aimed at creating a platform for a national conversation on inspiring, and re-igniting the passion for business excellence among young Ghanaian media practitioners and business minds.

The Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMEA) is a registered awards ceremony established to honour and celebrate young enterprising individuals and corporate bodies.

The GMEA is exclusively produced by Dolphin House Productions and is expected to be held annually ahead of the yuletide.

The award is divided into two categories, media and entrepreneurship awards.