The organisers of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have named two of Ghana’s finest live show hosts, Clemento Suarez and Gladys Owiredu as hosts of this year’s awards ceremony.

The awards night billed for October 1, 2021, at the Marriott Hotel in Accra would confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

Organised by ASKOF Productions, this will be the first time the two will be hosting an event with international recognition together.

Clemento Suarez and Gladys Owiredu are expected to bring a lot of professionalism and skills to bear on the day of the event that will be graced by a large number of showbiz personalities, politicians, business executives among others.

Gladys Owiredu

It will witness performances from some selected artistes such as Praye, Ohemaa Woyeje who recently released her hit song titled ‘Jungle Hunt’ featuring Jamaican act, KGenius, and a host of others.

The organisers say music fans, who will attend the event, will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy performances from the artistes billed for the event.

They added that the event will create the perfect atmosphere for busy scheduled people to meet periodically to have fun, release stress while strengthening and making business contacts.

According to them, it will be a night of energetic music, splendid set design, lighting, creative stage and exceptional sound quality.

Some popular female celebrities such as Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Stacy Amoateng, and Afia Pokua are among some of the personalities who will be honoured at the event dubbed ‘Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.’

Clemento Suarez

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Berla Mundi, Yaa Amoako Adu, Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam, and Beatrice Mensah.

This year’s Outstanding TV Personality of the Year category has the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mundi, Nancy Adobea Anane, Stacy Amoateng and Afia Pokua.

The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com.

The past three editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019) and Delay (2020) winning the topmost award.

The event is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, JEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Starnewsgh.com, Assor World and AZ Code.